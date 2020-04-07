Sindh lockdown will remain in effect on Shab-e-Baraat: govt

The lockdown in Sindh will remain in effect on Shab-e-Baraat and people won’t be allowed to visit graveyards, the provincial government announced Tuesday.

Congregations in mosques with regard to Shab-e-Baraat are prohibited, the government said in a statement.

It urged the masses to stay indoors and pray for the pandemic to end.

The provincial government imposed a province-wide lockdown on March 24 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Sindh currently has 986 known cases of the virus. It has so far claimed 17 lives in the province.