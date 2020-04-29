Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh likely to ease lockdown from Friday: sources

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Sindh likely to ease lockdown from Friday: sources

Photo: ONLINE

The Sindh government is likely to ease the month-long lockdown in the province from Friday, provincial government sources said Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will preside over a meeting with President Arif Alvi at the former’s residence in Karachi on Thursday, according to the sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in the meeting through a video link.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, would not be a part of the meeting.

CM Shah will take the president and the prime minister into confidence on the provincial government’s measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.

The Sindh government will allow opening of markets and businesses under a specific plan.

Sindh has been under a lockdown since March 23 due to a spike in coronavirus cases. The virus has so far claimed at least a hundred lives in the province.

The number of known cases in the province exceeded 5,600 on Wednesday.

