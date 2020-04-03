Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh launches YouTube channel for college students to learn online

Posted: Apr 3, 2020
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s education industry has drastically suffered because of the novel coronavirus spread in the country. For over a month, schools and colleges across the nation have been closed.

In a bid to help students and teachers adapt to the pandemic, the Sindh government has launched a YouTube channel, Online Classes College Education Department Sindh, to enable distance learning.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday. Teachers are encouraged to record their video lectures of 50 to 60 minutes with good sound and graphics, he tweeted.

The topics of the lectures should meet the level of Intermediate, BA/BSc/BCom, BCS or postgraduate.

The minister said that the videos should be sent to the education department, which will then upload them on the channel with due credit. If someone needs help with video-making, IT or any other related issues, they can contact the department, he added.

The development came to ensure that no compromise was made on the education of students amidst the coronavirus crisis. The virus has affected more than 2,400 people across the country so far.

'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus'
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan's first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
