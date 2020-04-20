Sindh High Court upholds death sentence of former Mithi judge

The Sindh High Court has turned down a petition filed by two men, including a former sessions court judge, who wanted their death sentences suspended in a murder case.

Former Mithi district and sessions court judge Sikander Lashari and Irfan Bengali were convicted for the murder of Aqib Shahani, the son of former Jacobabad district and sessions court judge Khalid Shahani.

In February 2014, Bengali and Lashari fired multiple shots at Shahani over a family dispute.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced both suspects to death after more than 20 witnesses recorded statements against them.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court upheld this decision. The verdict was pronounced by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Agha Faisal.

