Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Sindh High Court overturns journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry’s five-year sentence

Posted: Apr 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Sindh High Court overturns journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry’s five-year sentence

The Sindh High Court has acquitted journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry in a case of possessing banned literature and spreading hatred against the state. It has overturned his sentence and ordered his release from jail.

His lawyer Muhammad Farooq appeared in court on Wednesday to argue in the appeal against his five-year sentence.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Chaudhry to five years in jail on December 26 2019 under Section 11-W(i) (printing, publishing or disseminating any material to incite hatred or giving projection to any person convicted for a terrorist act or any proscribed organisation or an organisation placed under observation or anyone concerned in terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The lawyer argued that the journalist was taken into custody three days before his arrest was actually declared. He also said the FIR was illegal.

According to his appeal, the CTD kept him in illegal custody and then registered a false case against him to threaten journalists. Chaudhry’s lawyer also argued that the prosecution was unable to prove its case. They never presented any evidence of his possessing banned literature during the hearing, he said.

Nasrullah Chaudhry Sindh High Court
 
