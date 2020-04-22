Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

Sindh health minister expects cases to peak in May

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Sindh health minister expects cases to peak in May

Sindh reported its highest number of coronavirus cases today (April 22).

The province detected 320 cases, of which 302 were local transmission cases.

Three people also died of the virus, says Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He urged the public to at least listen now. “We have to be careful,” he said.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, too, says the situation is serious.

She said the next month is crucial and said the number of reported coronavirus cases will see a peak in May in Sindh and the rest of the country. “Our numbers of positive cases are mostly increasing if we look at the trends,” she said, adding that if the lockdown restrictions are eased, cases will increase.

