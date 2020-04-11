Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh govt retracts notification to seal 11 Karachi UCs

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: ONLINE

The Sindh government has retracted the notification to seal 11 union councils in Karachi’s East district.

The East deputy commissioner had issued a notification regarding sealing of 11 UCs in the city over rising number of coronavirus cases.

These union councils included UC-22 Gillani Railways, UC-23 Dalmia, UC-24 Jamali Colony, UC-25 Gulshan-II, UC-27 Pehalwan Goth, UC-29 Gulzar e Hijri, UC-30 Safoora, UC-14 Faisal Cantt, UC-2 Manzoor Colony, UC-9 Jacob Lines and UC-13 Jamshed Quarters.

However, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said only the streets and neighbourhoods with coronavirus cases would be sealed.

It would create difficulties for the people to seal such huge areas, the minister said in a statement.

He said the East deputy commissioner had been issued directives in this regard.

