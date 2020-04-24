Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh govt notifies office timings for Ramazan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh govt notifies office timings for Ramazan

Photo: Online

The Sindh government has notified the timings for its offices for Ramazan.

It will be applicable to all offices of the provincial government, except essential services and the departments engaged in dealing with the coronavirus emergency, according to a notification issued by the Sindh government on Friday.

For offices working five days a week, the timings for Monday to Thursday are 10am to 4pm, while offices will be from 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

For offices working six days a week, the timings are 10am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturdays. For Fridays, the timings will be 10am to 1pm.

coronavirus lockdown ramazan Sindh
 
