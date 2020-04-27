Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has tested positive for coronavirus, he disclosed Monday night.

“I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out,” Sindh governor said in a tweet.

The virus has killed 290 people and the total number of known cases in Pakistan has reached 13,861 cases of coronavirus.

With 3524 cases, Karachi is the worst affected city in the the country. A lockdown has been in place in the city since March 23.

In March, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani had tested positive for the virus. However, he recovered after a week. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s special assistant for local bodies Kamran Bangash and MNA Munir Orakzai from Kurram district have also tested positive for virus a few days ago.

