Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh government to begin crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

Posted: Apr 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh government has decided to take action against hoarders and profiteers in the province.

Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo announced a crackdown against businessmen and shopkeepers involved in hoarding essential items.

All commissioners, district commissioners, price magistrates and other related officers have been instructed to identify hoarders not following the price list issued by the government and take action against them.

More than 119 officers of the price bureau have been allotted duties across the province, Rahoo assured. “Monitoring rooms have also been established district-wise,” he said.

Residents have complained that shopkeepers have increased prices of essential items drastically since the start of Ramazan. “Any shopkeeper, including fruit and vegetable sellers, found without a price list will be punished according to the law,” the minister added.

