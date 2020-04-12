Sunday, April 12, 2020  | 18 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh government distributes ‘expired’ rations to residents of Thatta

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Sindh government distributes ‘expired’ rations to residents of Thatta

Photo: Online

The Sindh government distributed ‘expired’ ration bags to the residents of Thatta on Saturday.

In an attempt to provide food to the poor and needy amid the coronavirus lockdown, the government has been distributing ration bags among families across the province. In Thatta, however, residents said the rations they received were expired.

The bags had expiry dates of 2004 and 2005 printed on them. More than 3,000 of these expired ration bags had been distributed. People complained that although they had been starving, it was better than eating expired food.

“Why is the government even distributing it when it’s useless for us?” a resident asked.

The deputy commissioner of Thatta, on the other hand, claimed that the packaging was old but the rations inside were fresh. “The supplies are fine, they had just been transferred into old bags,” he said.

The supply of the remaining 2,000 bags that were supposed to be given has been halted.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda condemned the incident and called it “carelessness” on the part of the Sindh government.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ration bags thatta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Thatta, ration, Sindh, government, expired, supplies, lockdown, coronavirus, needy, Faisal Vawda, poor, bags, packaging
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.