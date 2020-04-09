Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh drafts COVID-19 bill to provide relief during lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh drafts COVID-19 bill to provide relief during lockdown

Photo: Online

The Sindh government has drafted the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Bill 2020 in order to reduce the challenges faced by the public due to the lockdown in the province.

The provincial law department will forward it to the Governor House, where if approved, it will become an ordinance.

It will come into effect from April 1.

The Sindh government has asked for Governor Imran Ismail’s approval under Clause 1 of Article 128 of the Constitution which grants the governor the authority to approve an ordinance if the provincial assembly is not in session.

Following are the reliefs that the ordinance proposes:

  • No educational institution will charge more than 80% of the total monthly fees.
  • No organisation will be allowed to fire any employee.
  • For electricity bill payment:
Monthly consumption of electricitySuspension of bill
1-260 unitsNo bill payment
261-350 units 25% of the bill
351-450 units 50% of the bill
Above 450 units 100% of the bill
  • For monthly consumption of water of houses:
Monthly consumption of waterSuspension of bill
House up to 80 sq. yardsNo bill payment
81-160 sq. yards25% of the bill
161-240 sq. yards 50% of the bill
Above 240 sq. yards 100% of the bill
  • For monthly consumption of water of houses:
Monthly consumption of waterSuspension of bill
Flat up to 800 sq. yardsNo bill payment
800-1000 sq. yards25% of the bill
1000-1200 sq. yards50% of the bill
Above 1200 sq. yards100% of the bill
  • For monthly gas consumption:
Monthly consumption of gasSuspension of bill
Up to 155 units (m3)No bill payment
Up to 200 units (m3)25% of the bill
Up to 300 units (m3)50% of the bill
Above 300 units (m3)100% of the bill
  • For monthly rent payment:
Rent amountSuspension of rent
Up to Rs50,000No rent payment.
Up to Rs100,000 50% of the bill
Above Rs100,000 100% of the bill

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has, however, clarified that rent payments are not pardoned, but postponed, meaning the tenants can pay the monthly rent of these months later on.

He added that the ordinance will provide a huge relief to the public if approved.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.