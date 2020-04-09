Sindh drafts COVID-19 bill to provide relief during lockdown

The Sindh government has drafted the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Bill 2020 in order to reduce the challenges faced by the public due to the lockdown in the province.

The provincial law department will forward it to the Governor House, where if approved, it will become an ordinance.

It will come into effect from April 1.

The Sindh government has asked for Governor Imran Ismail’s approval under Clause 1 of Article 128 of the Constitution which grants the governor the authority to approve an ordinance if the provincial assembly is not in session.

Following are the reliefs that the ordinance proposes:

No educational institution will charge more than 80% of the total monthly fees.

No organisation will be allowed to fire any employee.

For electricity bill payment:

Monthly consumption of electricity Suspension of bill 1-260 units No bill payment 261-350 units 25% of the bill 351-450 units 50% of the bill Above 450 units 100% of the bill

For monthly consumption of water of houses:

Monthly consumption of water Suspension of bill House up to 80 sq. yards No bill payment 81-160 sq. yards 25% of the bill 161-240 sq. yards 50% of the bill Above 240 sq. yards 100% of the bill

For monthly consumption of water of houses:

Monthly consumption of water Suspension of bill Flat up to 800 sq. yards No bill payment 800-1000 sq. yards 25% of the bill 1000-1200 sq. yards 50% of the bill Above 1200 sq. yards 100% of the bill

For monthly gas consumption:

Monthly consumption of gas Suspension of bill Up to 155 units (m3) No bill payment Up to 200 units (m3) 25% of the bill Up to 300 units (m3) 50% of the bill Above 300 units (m3) 100% of the bill

For monthly rent payment:

Rent amount Suspension of rent Up to Rs50,000 No rent payment. Up to Rs100,000 50% of the bill Above Rs100,000 100% of the bill

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has, however, clarified that rent payments are not pardoned, but postponed, meaning the tenants can pay the monthly rent of these months later on.

He added that the ordinance will provide a huge relief to the public if approved.