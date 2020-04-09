Sindh drafts COVID-19 bill to provide relief during lockdown

The Sindh government has drafted the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Bill 2020 in order to reduce the challenges faced by the public due to the lockdown in the province.
The provincial law department will forward it to the Governor House, where if approved, it will become an ordinance.
It will come into effect from April 1.
The Sindh government has asked for Governor Imran Ismail’s approval under Clause 1 of Article 128 of the Constitution which grants the governor the authority to approve an ordinance if the provincial assembly is not in session.
Following are the reliefs that the ordinance proposes:
|Monthly consumption of electricity
|Suspension of bill
|1-260 units
|No bill payment
|261-350 units
|25% of the bill
|351-450 units
|50% of the bill
|Above 450 units
|100% of the bill
|Monthly consumption of water
|Suspension of bill
|House up to 80 sq. yards
|No bill payment
|81-160 sq. yards
|25% of the bill
|161-240 sq. yards
|50% of the bill
|Above 240 sq. yards
|100% of the bill
|Monthly consumption of water
|Suspension of bill
|Flat up to 800 sq. yards
|No bill payment
|800-1000 sq. yards
|25% of the bill
|1000-1200 sq. yards
|50% of the bill
|Above 1200 sq. yards
|100% of the bill
|Monthly consumption of gas
|Suspension of bill
|Up to 155 units (m3)
|No bill payment
|Up to 200 units (m3)
|25% of the bill
|Up to 300 units (m3)
|50% of the bill
|Above 300 units (m3)
|100% of the bill
|Rent amount
|Suspension of rent
|Up to Rs50,000
|No rent payment.
|Up to Rs100,000
|50% of the bill
|Above Rs100,000
|100% of the bill
Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has, however, clarified that rent payments are not pardoned, but postponed, meaning the tenants can pay the monthly rent of these months later on.
He added that the ordinance will provide a huge relief to the public if approved.