Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh detains Daniel Pearl’s ‘killers’ for another three months

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh detains Daniel Pearl’s ‘killers’ for another three months

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government decided to rearrest the four men accused of killing journalist Daniel Pearl hours after the Sindh High Court acquitted them of the charge.

The home department issued an order stating that they would be detained for three more months on the recommendation of the CIA DIG, who said their release would create a “serious law and order situation”.

Ahmed Omar Shaikh, Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Muhammad Adil will remain in custody for another three months. On Thursday, the court acquitted three of them but sentenced Ahmed Omar Shaikh to seven years for kidnapping.

Their appeals against their death sentences had been pending for 18 years.

The court had ordered the release of Ahmed, Saqib and Adil. But the government has exercised its powers under Section 3(1) of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 and detained them. They will remain at Central Jail, Karachi for these three months.

They were initially convicted of killing journalist Pearl in 2002.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Daniel Pearl Sindh government
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.