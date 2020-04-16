Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Sindh court hears petition on ‘unjust distribution of ration’

Posted: Apr 16, 2020
Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court heard on Thursday a petition against the unjust distribution of ration in the province.

The court has summoned a detailed reply from the Sindh government and deputy commissioner by April 24.

The government has distributed 250,000 ration bags so far, said Additional Advocate General Jawad Dero.

Judge Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked what areas where the bags distributed in.

The additional advocate said that committees were formed on a divisional level and deputy commissioner and UC chairmen were looking after these affairs.

Advocate Ehsaan Bhutto, the petitioner’s lawyer, said that ration was distributed among some people in Karachi’s Lyari. There were insects in the pulses distributed by the government, he claimed.

The court expressed its shock over the petitioner’s statements and asked the additional advocate to reveal the details of what is given to people in these ration bags.

The petitioner also said that 0.5 million poor families live in Lyari and only 3,000 families were given ration bags in the district.

The government has turned ration distribution into a joke, the petitioner said.

