Sindh cabinet ministers relinquish salaries till June amid financial constraints

Sindh cabinet ministers have unanimously decided not to take their salaries till June 30, 2020.

The decision was announced by Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

He spoke about the cabinet meeting and said the cabinet approved the ‘Corona Ordinance’. It will be sent to the Sindh governor for approval.

It was taken to tackle the current financial constraints, Wahab said.

Wahab tweeted that the ordinance aims to address the “extraordinary situation” that we are in.

“It guarantees employees don’t get fired and get their salaries, utility bills to a certain extent have been exempted, schools have been directed to give 20% discount due to lesser overheads,” he said.