Sindh allows online purchases, delivery of essential items

The Sindh government has lifted restrictions on certain businesses during the lockdown due to the coronavirus situation in the province.

The directives were issued moments after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced extending the country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Tuesday night, the purchase and delivery of essential products, including medicine, is permitted.

The workers delivering packages have been instructed to wear gloves and keep a bottle of hand sanitiser on them at all times. Food delivery, however, is still suspended.

Shopping malls, beauty parlours, cinemas, beaches, auditoriums, farm houses, hotels, parks, marriage halls, clubs, hotels, show rooms, electronic markets and educational institutions will remain closed. Meeting inmates at prisons hasn’t been allowed either.

Residents have been advised not to step out of their homes except in case of emergency. Pillion riding is still banned.

Medical stores, petrol pumps, general stores, grocery shops and hospitals will be opened from 8am to 5pm.

Industries manufacturing daily food items will also be reopened. Factory workers shall be trained to practice social distancing. Any factory where a case of COVID-19 is reported will be shut down immediately.

Public transport, including intercity buses, will not operate during the lockdown.

Mass gatherings at places of worship will also remain suspended.

So far, 1,518 known cases of the COVID-19 have been reported across Sindh. Ministers have warned that the number of infections can rise exponentially if public doesn’t follow the government’s instructions.