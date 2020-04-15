Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh allows online purchases, delivery of essential items

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh allows online purchases, delivery of essential items

Photo: Online

The Sindh government has lifted restrictions on certain businesses during the lockdown due to the coronavirus situation in the province.

The directives were issued moments after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced extending the country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Tuesday night, the purchase and delivery of essential products, including medicine, is permitted.

The workers delivering packages have been instructed to wear gloves and keep a bottle of hand sanitiser on them at all times. Food delivery, however, is still suspended.

Shopping malls, beauty parlours, cinemas, beaches, auditoriums, farm houses, hotels, parks, marriage halls, clubs, hotels, show rooms, electronic markets and educational institutions will remain closed. Meeting inmates at prisons hasn’t been allowed either.

Residents have been advised not to step out of their homes except in case of emergency. Pillion riding is still banned.

Medical stores, petrol pumps, general stores, grocery shops and hospitals will be opened from 8am to 5pm.

Industries manufacturing daily food items will also be reopened. Factory workers shall be trained to practice social distancing. Any factory where a case of COVID-19 is reported will be shut down immediately.

Public transport, including intercity buses, will not operate during the lockdown.

Mass gatherings at places of worship will also remain suspended.

So far, 1,518 known cases of the COVID-19 have been reported across Sindh. Ministers have warned that the number of infections can rise exponentially if public doesn’t follow the government’s instructions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus lockdown Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.