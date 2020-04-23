Sindh allows 86 more factories to reopen

The Sindh home department has granted permission for 86 more factories to begin work.

They had to submit undertakings to the government that they would follow the SOPs it has set before being allowed to reopen.

Factories have been allowed to complete their previous orders. Sindh has granted permission to a total of 151 factories to reopen and resume operations.

The SOPs they must follow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus include workers keeping at least six feet of distance from each other and the vans in which they travel only being half full.

Some factories have been sealed in Karachi after they failed to follow the government’s SOPs.