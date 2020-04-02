Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Sick prisoners need to be released urgently: Shireen Mazari

Posted: Apr 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Ministry of Human Rights has requested the Attorney General to submit a brief to the Supreme Court over the release of sick prisoners, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said.

The move was taken as a precautionary measure to protect the prisoners from the spread of COVID-19.

In a tweet on Thursday, the minister stressed the “urgent need” to release sick prisoners, those with underlying health conditions, prisoners entitled to bail and those under trial.

She added that the ministry has been working on prison reforms to bring Pakistan’s jails into compliance with international human rights standards.

