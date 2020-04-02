Sick prisoners need to be released urgently: Shireen Mazari

The Ministry of Human Rights has requested the Attorney General to submit a brief to the Supreme Court over the release of sick prisoners, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said.

The move was taken as a precautionary measure to protect the prisoners from the spread of COVID-19.

In a tweet on Thursday, the minister stressed the “urgent need” to release sick prisoners, those with underlying health conditions, prisoners entitled to bail and those under trial.

I have requested the Attorney General to submit the MoHR’s legal brief, shared with him earlier today, before the Supreme Court in Criminal Petition No. 299/2020. Our legal brief provides detailed info on prison conditions & the urgent need to release sick prisoners, prisoners — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 2, 2020

She added that the ministry has been working on prison reforms to bring Pakistan’s jails into compliance with international human rights standards.