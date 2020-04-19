Sialkot turns sports complex into 203-bed hospital during coronavirus pandemic

Sialkot’s sports complex has been turned into a field hospital for patients of the novel coronavirus as the number of cases in the country increased.

The hospital has 203 beds. According to Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, all modern medical equipment and facilities have been installed inside the hospital.

“All safety protocols were followed during its preparation,” he said. The hospital has a separate dining hall for patients.

It also has cameras and sound systems installed through which patients can talk to their relatives via video link. This will prevent people from visiting the hospital.

The development came after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked. More than 8,000 people have been affected so far.