Sunday, April 19, 2020  | 25 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Sialkot turns sports complex into 203-bed hospital during coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 19, 2020
Sialkot’s sports complex has been turned into a field hospital for patients of the novel coronavirus as the number of cases in the country increased.

The hospital has 203 beds. According to Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, all modern medical equipment and facilities have been installed inside the hospital.

“All safety protocols were followed during its preparation,” he said. The hospital has a separate dining hall for patients.

It also has cameras and sound systems installed through which patients can talk to their relatives via video link. This will prevent people from visiting the hospital.

The development came after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked. More than 8,000 people have been affected so far.

MOST READ
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
