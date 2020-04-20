Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot man kills friend, family after inviting them for dinner

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sialkot man kills friend, family after inviting them for dinner

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

The Sialkot police have arrested a man suspected of murdering his friend and his family after inviting them over to his place to have food.

Saeed was a resident of Lahore and had come to Sialkot’s Daska with his wife and two children on the invitation of his long time friend Zafar.

The police still don’t know what Zafar’s motive was.

The police say Zafar and Saeed were neighbourhood friends in Lahore where Saeed used to run a hotel. Some time ago, Zafar was forced by his neighbours to leave, so he moved to Daska.

The police have taken Saeed and his wife’s bodies for post-mortem examinations and are still searching for the children’s bodies. The suspect threw their bodies in a stream.

The children have been identified as six-year-old Abdur Rahim and 11-year-old Ahmed. Saeed has two more children Usman and Fatima, who are safe in Lahore.

The police have registered a case against Zafar and he’s being investigated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
sialkot police, lahore, killings, Sialkot man kills friend, family after inviting them at home,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.