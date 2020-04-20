Sialkot man kills friend, family after inviting them for dinner

The Sialkot police have arrested a man suspected of murdering his friend and his family after inviting them over to his place to have food.

Saeed was a resident of Lahore and had come to Sialkot’s Daska with his wife and two children on the invitation of his long time friend Zafar.

The police still don’t know what Zafar’s motive was.

The police say Zafar and Saeed were neighbourhood friends in Lahore where Saeed used to run a hotel. Some time ago, Zafar was forced by his neighbours to leave, so he moved to Daska.

The police have taken Saeed and his wife’s bodies for post-mortem examinations and are still searching for the children’s bodies. The suspect threw their bodies in a stream.

The children have been identified as six-year-old Abdur Rahim and 11-year-old Ahmed. Saeed has two more children Usman and Fatima, who are safe in Lahore.

The police have registered a case against Zafar and he’s being investigated.