Sialkot man kills daughters, injures son for asking for Rs50

A Sialkot man opened fire at his children for asking for money to buy ketchup on Sunday.

Two girls were killed and a boy injured in the attack.

The children asked their father for Rs50 to buy ketchup. He grew enraged at them for asking him for money and opened fire.

Thirteen-year-old Roohani and six-year-old Arshi were killed in the attack in Sialkot’s Kachashahabpura.

The children’s bodies and their injured brother were taken to a nearby hospital. Their father fled and the police have begun an investigation.

The mother told the authorities that she asked her husband to give the children Rs50 so that they could buy ketchup for their samosas. I wasn’t able to make chutney that day, she said, adding that in response he let loose a torrent of curse words.

“I kept quiet and then he came inside with a pistol and opened fire,” she told the police.