Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot man kills daughters, injures son for asking for Rs50

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Sialkot man kills daughters, injures son for asking for Rs50

Art: Obair Khan/SAMAA Digital

A Sialkot man opened fire at his children for asking for money to buy ketchup on Sunday.

Two girls were killed and a boy injured in the attack.

The children asked their father for Rs50 to buy ketchup. He grew enraged at them for asking him for money and opened fire.

Thirteen-year-old Roohani and six-year-old Arshi were killed in the attack in Sialkot’s Kachashahabpura.

The children’s bodies and their injured brother were taken to a nearby hospital. Their father fled and the police have begun an investigation.

The mother told the authorities that she asked her husband to give the children Rs50 so that they could buy ketchup for their samosas. I wasn’t able to make chutney that day, she said, adding that in response he let loose a torrent of curse words.

“I kept quiet and then he came inside with a pistol and opened fire,” she told the police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.