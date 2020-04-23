Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot export industry allowed to operate

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Sialkot export industry allowed to operate

In this picture taken on January 25, 2019, a Pakistani worker polishes a component to be used to make a set of bagpipes at the Mid East bagpipe factory in the eastern city of Sialkot. PHOTO: AFP

The export industry of Sialkot has been granted permission to open operations.

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

In the first phase, 260 factories will open.

Industrialists had argued that if the factories don’t open, their orders would go to waste.

The notification reads that permission has been granted given that monitoring teams keep a check on whether the factories are following the statndard operating procedures set by the Punjab government.

Workers sitting idle can now earn a living, said an industrialist, adding that Ramzan is also coming so this is a good procedure that the government sets SOPs. This way, he said, Sialkot’s labourers are happy and factory owners are happy.

FaceBook WhatsApp
exporter sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.