Sialkot export industry allowed to operate

The export industry of Sialkot has been granted permission to open operations.

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

In the first phase, 260 factories will open.

Industrialists had argued that if the factories don’t open, their orders would go to waste.

The notification reads that permission has been granted given that monitoring teams keep a check on whether the factories are following the statndard operating procedures set by the Punjab government.

Workers sitting idle can now earn a living, said an industrialist, adding that Ramzan is also coming so this is a good procedure that the government sets SOPs. This way, he said, Sialkot’s labourers are happy and factory owners are happy.