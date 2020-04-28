Shibli Faraz takes oath as federal information minister

PTI leader and senator Senator Shibli Faraz took an oath as the federal minister for information on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at the Aiwan-e-Sadar. Both the president and senator sat at some distance from one another and wore face masks.

Faraz was elected to the Senate in March 2015 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was appointed the leader of the upper house in August 2018. He is the son of Ahmad Faraz, one of the country’s most acclaimed poets.

The confirmation of Faraz’s appointment as the federal minister came on Monday along with that of former ISPR DG Asim Saleem Bajwa, who has replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, as PM’s special assistant on information and broadcasting.

Some opposition leaders have welcomed the move.

PML-N’s Muhammad Talal Chaudhry hailed the decision to appoint Faraz as the information minister.

“The PTI is full of turncoats, but it’s good that they have now appointed their spokesperson a person who is their ideological member,” Chaudhry said while speaking on SAMAA TV‘s programme Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

PPP leader and Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also commended the decision.