Sheikh Rasheed says PM Khan has ‘tough decisions’ to make

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted tough times ahead for Prime Minister Imran Khan and thinks politics will get fierce after Ramazan.

“The prime minister will have to make tough decisions in the next one or two months,” the minister said while speaking to media after inaugurating a sanitisers gate at the Rawalpindi Railway Station on Tuesday.

“Politics will get fierce after Ramazan.”

He added that it has been two years since the PM assumed office and now he must be aware of all matters related to the country’s governance.

Rasheed also spoke about PM’s friend Jahangir Tareen, who has been under fire after an inquiry report into the sugar crisis named him among the top beneficiaries of government subsidiaries.

“If [Tareen] says that no notification was issued, then he must be right,” he said. “Jahangir Tareen is an important man.”

He was, however, unaware how Tareen was “successful in benefiting from the subsidy”.

