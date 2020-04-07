Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed says PM Khan has ‘tough decisions’ to make

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheikh Rasheed says PM Khan has ‘tough decisions’ to make

Photo: Imran Khan (Official)/ Facebook

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted tough times ahead for Prime Minister Imran Khan and thinks politics will get fierce after Ramazan.

“The prime minister will have to make tough decisions in the next one or two months,” the minister said while speaking to media after inaugurating a sanitisers gate at the Rawalpindi Railway Station on Tuesday.

“Politics will get fierce after Ramazan.”

He added that it has been two years since the PM assumed office and now he must be aware of all matters related to the country’s governance.

Rasheed also spoke about PM’s friend Jahangir Tareen, who has been under fire after an inquiry report into the sugar crisis named him among the top beneficiaries of government subsidiaries.

“If [Tareen] says that no notification was issued, then he must be right,” he said. “Jahangir Tareen is an important man.”

He was, however, unaware how Tareen was “successful in benefiting from the subsidy”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, jahangir tareen, imran khan, pti, ramazan,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.