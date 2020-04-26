Shehbaz tried creating rift between army, government over lockdown: Chohan

Punjab information minister accuses PML-N leader of ‘negative politics’

"Soon after he arrived in Pakistan, he started doing negative politics and hatching conspiracies," Chohan told SAMAA TV in an interview. The minister said that Sharif tried to portray misunderstandings between the army and the civil administration over the coronavirus lockdown.

He claimed that the PML-N president kept issuing statements that were aimed to develop differences between the army and PM Khan's government. "But he didn't get anything," said Chohan.

The Punjab information minister said Shehbaz Sharif released videos before returning to Pakistan that he will stand with 220 million Pakistan and combat the virus. "He isn't even coming out of his room," he added.

Chohan said that Shehbaz Sharif lives in a fool’s paradise if he thinks he will ever become the prime minister of this country.