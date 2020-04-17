Shehbaz family’s assets increased exponentially when he was CM: Akbar

Says the Sharifs established fake factories under their employees' names

The assets of Shehbaz Sharif's family increased by 1,000% while he was the chief minister of Punjab, PM aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar said Friday.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Akbar said the investigators had found evidence that Shehbaz received kickbacks when he was the Punjab chief minister.

The assets of his family members didn't increase when he was in exile, the PM's aide said. They increased when Shehbaz was the chief minister.

The accountability czar said that according to the law, the unexplained wealth of a public office holder is "corruption" and "kickbacks".

Shehbaz, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, has been under investigation in assets beyond means and money laundering cases since 2018. He spent over three months in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau before he was granted bail by a court last year.

Akbar accused the Sharifs of establishing fake factories under the names of their employees for money laundering.

Speaking of Maryam Nawaz, Akbar said the government didn't silence her, but she was rather stuck in several legal problems.

She initially said she didn't have any property anywhere, the PM's aide recalled, adding that he had evidence that Maryam purchased lands in Raiwind.

Akbar believed that Maryam's legal and political advisers had asked her to remain silent.