Shehbaz doesn’t want to appear before NAB during coronavirus pandemic

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has asked NAB not to summon him during the lockdown imposed in Pakistan due to COVID-19.

In a letter to the bureau on Saturday, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly wrote that medical experts across the globe have asked people to stay at home to avoid contracting the virus.

He said NAB should take into account his weak immune system and that he’s suffering from cancer.

Shehbaz claimed that he had provided the bureau with all the information they need while he was in their custody.

“I’ve not only appeared before the bureau when summoned, but also given correct answers,” he said.

Shehbaz said records regarding his assets were with the authorities, meaning NAB doesn’t need to call him in person, it could just contact the authorities for the information.