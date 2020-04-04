Sheharyar Afridi meets Tablighi Jamaat members to resolve their reservations

State Minister for Narcotics Control Sheharyar Afridi held a meeting in Islamabad with members of the Tablighi Jamaat to ease their reservations over alleged unfair treatment by the police and public.

The delegation included members of the Tablighi Jamaat’s Kohat division. The deputy commissioner also attended the meeting.

The Tablighi Jamaat has worked a lot for Islam and peace, said Afridi. He remarked that no one will be allowed to ignite the flames of sectarianism in the country.

The state minister said that strict action will be taken against those spreading hatred on social media.

People have been criticising members of the Tablighi Jamaat after some of them tested positive for the coronavirus, with 94 cases being confirmed in Sindh, 32 in Punjab and 16 in Islamabad. More members of the Jamaat are being tested.

COVID-19 is said to have spread to the members during their massive gathering or ijtima in Lahore’s Raiwind. This year an estimated 250,000 men converged there on March 11, despite warnings from the Punjab government that the virus was spreading. The ijtima was suspended the next day, but rain was given as the official reason.

Since then, the Jamaat has claimed that their members are being targeted and treated unfairly.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also said that Jamaat members should be treated fairly. These people have left their homes to spread the message of Islam, he added.

The Punjab police even issued instructions telling authorities and other people to treat them with respect. It said that all members should be kept at quarantine centres and it should be ensured that they have all essential items with them.