Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

SHC seeks details of licences issued to wine shops

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SHC seeks details of licences issued to wine shops

The Sindh High Court wants to know what conditions wine shops have to meet to get a licence to sell liquor.

The Excise director said that they are allowed to open wine shops in non-Muslim neighbourhoods. The court was hearing a petition against licences given to liquor shops.

The court has asked the Sindh government and excise department, among others, to submit their replies in the case by May 11.

A reply has also been summoned from the owner of a wine shop.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the respondents should present details of other similar cases heard by higher courts.

