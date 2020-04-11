Shangla doctor steps up for coronavirus patient’s ghusal, funeral

No one else wanted to do it

After a man died of the coronavirus at a government hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla, no one was ready to prepare the body for burial or offer the funeral prayers until one doctor came forward.

Dr Hafiz Sanaullah bathed the body, led the funeral prayers and then buried it after no one else would. The hospital is located in the Basham Tehsil.

We followed the proper protocol and social distancing, he said. Dr Sanaullah took a UNICEF course on how to handle the burials of coronavirus patients.

Other staff followed protocol and we bathed the body, wrapped it in the funeral shroud and plastic and then put it in a coffin, he explained.