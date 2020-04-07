Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Shakargarh village bans entry after coronavirus cases spike

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shakargarh village bans entry after coronavirus cases spike

Photo: SAMAA TV

Bhojo Chak, a village in Punjab’s Shakargarh, has gone into a lockdown to protect the people from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The villagers are patrolling the entry and exit points of the village and only letting people enter when necessary.

The people that are being allowed to enter the village are first sprayed with a disinfectant and their hands are sanitised.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Tuesday, one of the villagers explained that the decision to go into a self-isolation was reached mutually during a panchayat.

Across Punjab, nearly 2,000 known cases of the virus have been reported so far, and 3,759 cases nationwide.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus shakargarh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, shakargarh, narowal, punjab, isolation,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.