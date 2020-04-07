Shakargarh village bans entry after coronavirus cases spike

Bhojo Chak, a village in Punjab’s Shakargarh, has gone into a lockdown to protect the people from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The villagers are patrolling the entry and exit points of the village and only letting people enter when necessary.

The people that are being allowed to enter the village are first sprayed with a disinfectant and their hands are sanitised.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Tuesday, one of the villagers explained that the decision to go into a self-isolation was reached mutually during a panchayat.

Across Punjab, nearly 2,000 known cases of the virus have been reported so far, and 3,759 cases nationwide.