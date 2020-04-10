Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Security agencies arrest 4 MQM-London ‘target killers’ in Karachi

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
File photo

Security agencies have arrested four members of MQM-London in Karachi. They believe the suspects have been involved in targetted killings and have been in contact with the Indian intelligence agency.

The suspects were identified as Adil Ansari, Shahid Muttahida, Majid and Siraj.

“The suspects were continuously in contact with another suspect named Mahmood Siddique in India,” said the agencies.

Rocket launchers, submachine guns, explosives and ammunition were seized from them.

A Joint Investigation Team has been formed to interrogate the suspects.

