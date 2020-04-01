Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Seal Karachi neighbourhoods with high coronavirus cases, CM advised

Posted: Apr 1, 2020
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Teen Talwar roundabout in Clifton, Karachi. Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been advised by medical experts to seal neighbourhoods in Karachi where high numbers of coronavirus cases being reported.

This includes DHA’s Phase V and VI, where seven and 14 cases have been reported respectively.

Ten cases have been reported near Bilawal House (Clifton Block 2) and one near CM House.

Five cases each have been reported in Saddar and Garden, while three have been reported in Lyari and one in Aram Bagh.

Medical experts have advised the chief minister to take strict measures to control the virus, including sealing areas off.

PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
