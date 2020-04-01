Seal Karachi neighbourhoods with high coronavirus cases, CM advised

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been advised by medical experts to seal neighbourhoods in Karachi where high numbers of coronavirus cases being reported.

This includes DHA’s Phase V and VI, where seven and 14 cases have been reported respectively.

Ten cases have been reported near Bilawal House (Clifton Block 2) and one near CM House.

Five cases each have been reported in Saddar and Garden, while three have been reported in Lyari and one in Aram Bagh.

Medical experts have advised the chief minister to take strict measures to control the virus, including sealing areas off.