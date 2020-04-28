Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
SC requested to hear Daniel Pearl murder case next week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SC requested to hear Daniel Pearl murder case next week

Photo: AFP

The Sindh government requested on Tuesday to fix its appeal against the Sindh High Court verdict in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl next week for hearing.

Sindh Prosecutor General Dr Fiaz Shah had filed a petition in the apex court last Wednesday.

On April 2, the Sindh High Court overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted in the case in 2002. His sentence was commuted to seven years and a fine of Rs2,000,000 was imposed on him.

Three suspects, Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim, were acquitted. They had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The petition says that the suspects had confessed to the crime before a presiding judge of an anti-terrorism court in Karachi and the “acquittal and modification of sentence through the impugned judgment is not sustainable and is liable to be set aside”.

The court caused a “serious miscarriage of justice”, it says, adding that the court has “erred in dealing with the legal question of burden of proof as the prosecution had safely discharged the burden to prove the guilt of the accused men”. It adds, “the Honourable High Court failed to appreciate that there was “overwhelming incriminating evidence on record against the respondents/accused connecting them to the offences with which they were charged”.

The petitioner has asked the top court to “grant leave to appeal” against the Sindh High Court’s judgement.

The petition says that Mariane Pearl, a US national who was living in Karachi’s Zamzama, wrote a letter to Artillery Maidan police on February 2, 2002, and said that her husband disappeared on January 23, 2002. She said she received an email from the abductors saying that he has been abducted “in retaliation for the imprisonment of Pakistani men by the US Government in Cuba and other complaints”.

After this, a case was filed against the suspects and 23 witnesses were produced in the case by the prosecution. They were all convicted on July 15, 2002. 

Daniel Pearl murder case
 
