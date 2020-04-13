SC dissatisfied with govt performance regarding coronavirus pandemic

The Supreme Court declared on Monday government’s efforts regarding the coronavirus pandemic poor and raised questions on the “transparency” of senior officials.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said they asked the government team only five questions, but none was answered. The remarks came during the hearing of a suo motu notice on the pandemic.

He said there was no doubt about the prime minister’s integrity, but some of his cabinet members were facing serious allegations.

“Nothing can be said as to how far is [PM’s] special assistant Zafar Mirza transparent,” Chief Justice Ahmed said.

“Advisers and assistants appear to be dominating the ministers.”

The court hinted at removing the PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza from his position. At this, the attorney general requested the court to let the government decide about it.

Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal said hundreds of thousands of people had been unemployed in the country.

“Of what good it would be, if the government failed to deliver in these difficult circumstances,” Justice Bandiyal said. “Holding meetings in Islamabad would do nothing.”

Justice Qazi Ameen said poor people were being roughed up for venturing out on roads. “Those who have been locked down in their homes must also be provided food.”

The court sought details of government meetings held on Monday. It said necessary businesses should be allowed to function after ensuring precautionary measures.

There was no mention of Mirza in the court order.