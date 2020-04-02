SBCA starts demolishing dangerous building in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony

Officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority have started demolishing an illegally constructed building in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony. The building caught the authorities’ attention after it tilted to one side a day earlier.

SBCA Director General Nasimul Ghani Sahito visited the site and inspected the demolition work on Thursday.

The five-storey residential building was constructed on a 72-square-yard plot. Ten families were residing in it.

SBCA officials got the building vacated Wednesday night with the help of district administration and area police.

Jamal Qureshi, the in-charge of the SBCA Demolition Squad, told SAMAA Digital that it will take a week to completely level the building.

“The work has been started and will continue without any break,” Qureshi said. He said the streets around the building had been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Another five-storey building in the same area came crashing down early March, killing more than 25 people, including women and children. It was built on an 80-square-yard plot.