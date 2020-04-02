Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

SBCA starts demolishing dangerous building in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SBCA starts demolishing dangerous building in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony

Photo: Samaa Digital

Officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority have started demolishing an illegally constructed building in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony. The building caught the authorities’ attention after it tilted to one side a day earlier.

SBCA Director General Nasimul Ghani Sahito visited the site and inspected the demolition work on Thursday.

The five-storey residential building was constructed on a 72-square-yard plot. Ten families were residing in it.

SBCA officials got the building vacated Wednesday night with the help of district administration and area police.

Jamal Qureshi, the in-charge of the SBCA Demolition Squad, told SAMAA Digital that it will take a week to completely level the building.

“The work has been started and will continue without any break,” Qureshi said. He said the streets around the building had been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Another five-storey building in the same area came crashing down early March, killing more than 25 people, including women and children. It was built on an 80-square-yard plot.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi SBCA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
SBCA, Karachi, dangerous building, illegal building, Rizvia Colony, Gulbahar
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.