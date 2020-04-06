Sanitiser, hand washing facilities installed across Dera Ghazi Khan

Residents lauded efforts made by the government

Hand sanitiser, hand washing basins and other sanitation facilities have been installed at business centres and hospitals across Dera Ghazi Khan to combat the novel coronavirus.

The facilities have been set up on main roads and other central spots in the city as well. Walk through gates have also been installed.

"We have arranged water basins and soaps for hand washing in multiple areas," said Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Naseem Sadiq. "Those people who have to leave their houses for emergency purposes such as visiting a doctor can wash their hands there," he said.

Residents lauded the government's efforts and thanked it for the facilities.

The measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Punjab has reported the most cases in the country so far.