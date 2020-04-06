Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samiullah Chaudhry steps down as Punjab food minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: File

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry stepped down on Monday after his name came up in a FIA report on wheat and sugar crisis in the country.

He has submitted his resignation letter to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Chaudhry has said that he is ready for accountability, adding that he won’t resume charge till all accusations against him have been removed.

Punjan Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said that Chaudhry has set an example of democratic conduct.

A 32-page report, prepared by FIA DG Wajid Zia, said that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were the biggest beneficiaries of the sugar crisis in the country.

Similarly, a report on the wheat crisis identified the lack of planning by provincial governments as the main reason behind the wheat crisis.

It held Chaudhry, former food secretary Naseem Sadiq and former food director Zafar Iqbal responsible for not meeting the target of wheat purchase and taking timely measures to avert the crisis in Punjab.

'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
