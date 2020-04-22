Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets Thursday for Ramazan moon sighting

The Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 23 for the sighting of the Ramazan moon at the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

The meetings of zonal and district rue-e-hilal committees will be held at their respective headquarters.

The announcement will be made by the chairperson of the committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Wednesday that all information about the positioning of the moon could be conveyed to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson on 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000, Mushahid Hussain Khalid, director (R&R) at 0300-6831822, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, deputy director, at 0333-2697051 and the Karachi Meteorological Department at 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

During the month of Ramazan, Muslims don’t eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting. Fasting is important during Ramazan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to God. It is one of the five pillars of Islam.