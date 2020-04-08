Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Rozan offers tele-counselling to women facing violence during COVID-19 crisis

Posted: Apr 8, 2020
Photo: Rozan/ Facebook

Rozan, a civil society organisation, is offering psychological counselling in Pakistan through a recently launched helpline.

It was launched keeping in mind survivors of gender-based violence and women and girls in abusive situations during the COVID-19 quarantine. There will be a special focus on women and children’s needs during this time, said the CSO on Twitter.

Rozan counsellors are working from home to provide counselling from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday during the week. The helpline numbers are: 0335-5000401, 0335-5000402 and 0335-5000403. Their toll-free number is 0800 22444.

Work crisis management will also be available. The organisation said it will provide advice on how managers and employees can work more effectively.

This service, called the Rozan response to COVID-19, was a result of collaboration between the CSO and the United Nations Population Fund which is the UN’s agency working on sexual and reproductive health issues.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 


