Robbers loot petrol pump in Karachi

Street crime is on the rise in Karachi despite the coronavirus lockdown.

A group of men looted a petrol pump in North Karachi on Wednesday.

Police identified the culprits as two men on a motorcycle.

They looted Rs30,000 from the petrol pumps cashier and flee the scene, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.

The men also opened aerial fire on resistance put up by the pump’s employees.

Help is being taken to identify the suspects from the footage of cameras installed around the pump, the law enforcers said.