Restrict yourself to home, urge Karachi women doctors

Women doctors in Karachi have requested people to restrict themselves to their homes because they believe the number of coronavirus cases may spike in the next two to three weeks.

“Restrict yourselves to homes,” Dr Razia said, requesting people to observe social distancing. These doctors from various hospitals in Karachi addressed a press conference at the press club on Friday.

“I am telling women that don’t let you children leave home,” Dr Razia said. She said she sees women and children out on bikes daily. “For God’s sake, protect your family, your country and stay in isolation.”

She warned that the hospitals don’t have enough beds and ventilators to treat patients and it is the responsibility of the people to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.

Her views were endorsed by other doctors. Dr Nusrat Iqbal of Al-Khidmat Hospital said the lockdown should be intensified and it should be an effective one.

“We just want to avoid the situation where we will have to take patients to the ICU,” Dr Nusrat said, adding that they want to keep it from happening.

Even pregnant women are falling victim to the virus which is alarming, she said.

At least 238 people have lost their lives to the virus in Pakistan. The number of known cases in the country has crossed 11,000.

Another doctor requested people to listen to them because they are the ones dealing with patients in hospitals.

“It’s the matter of health and everyone should listen to the doctors,” she said.

“All doctors across the world believe that social distancing is the only cure against it.”