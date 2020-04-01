Release of prisoners across Pakistan wasn’t lawful: top judge

The release of undertrial prisoners across Pakistan wasn’t lawful, remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court during the last hearing on March 30 put on hold the release of prisoners after it suspended the orders given by different courts across the country. The courts allowed the release to ensure the safety of prisoners and stop the spread of coronavirus in Pakistani jails.

The Islamabad High Court’s decision on the release of prisoners was not according to the law, said the top judge, adding that the Sindh High Court passed a similar order.

“We have to follow the law,” he remarked. “We can’t let people think of themselves as kings and issue orders of their own liking.” He asked if there is a law allowing prisoners’ release in such a scenario.

It is very difficult to catch suspects in this country and arrest them, said Justice Ahmed. The police are busy with the coronavirus emergency. “How can we release prisoners in such circumstances?” he asked.