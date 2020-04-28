Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Rawalpindi Metro Bus employees stage protest, demand salaries

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Rawalpindi Metro Bus employees stage protest, demand salaries

File photo: Online

The ticketing employees of the Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi stepped out on the streets and protested against the non-release of two months’ salaries on Monday.

They claimed that ever since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed across the country and the transit service was shut down, their employers have not been paying them their salaries.

The workers chanted slogans and held banners outside the office of the service’s administration.

“Most of us boys are students living in hostels here,” an employee said. “If we are not paid, how will we pay for our expenses and also send money back home?”

The administration of the bus service, on the other hand, denied that a problem existed in Rawalpindi and blamed the Lahore office for the delays.

