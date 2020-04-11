Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Rawalpindi man arrested for impersonating PM’s personal assistant

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: Rawat police

The Rawat police arrested on Saturday a man for impersonating the personal assistant of the prime minister.

The police stopped a vehicle with a flasher light near Basali Chowk. Four men were travelling it. When the police asked them who they were, one of the men introduced himself as the personal assistant of the PM.

The men, however, refused to give their CNICs when the police asked them for their identity cards. The prime suspect even threatened to get the police officers suspended.

The suspects have been identified as Jahanzeb Khan, Muhammad Owais, Sharjeel Muhammad and Malik Khawar.

MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
