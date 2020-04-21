Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Rasheed announces partial restoration of passenger trains from May 1

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced on Tuesday partial restoration of passenger train services in the country from May 1.

“We will start the train operation on a limited scale from May 1,” the minister told reporters in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan suspended passenger train services from March 25 in a bid to stem the coronavirus spread.

The virus has so far killed 191 people, while the number of known cases in Pakistan has exceeded 9,462.

Rasheed said that well-off individuals would have to help the poor in this difficult time.

He also suggested the prime minister reconcile with his political opponents and the media.

