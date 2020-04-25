Rana Sanaullah exempted from appearing in drug possession case

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore exempted PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah from appearing before it in a drug possession case on Saturday.

A petition for exemption was submitted by Sanaullah’s lawyers. It said that the PML-N leader can’t attend court hearing in person because of the threat of the coronavirus. He said that it is unsafe for travel without security and he can’t travel with his security guard.

The court has instructed Sanaullah’s lawyers to submit their arguments at the next hearing on June 6.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019 for possession of drugs. The ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.