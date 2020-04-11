Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Ramazan moon to be sighted on April 24: Met Office

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 24 in Pakistan, meaning that the first fast will be observed on April 25.

The Met Office said moon will be 5 degrees on the horizon on April 23, due to which it will be impossible to be seen with the naked eye.

It will be visible the next day.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has summoned a meeting on April 23 to announce whether it has received evidence of people seeing the new moon.

The Met Office has forwarded its press note to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the director of the Research and Reference Division.

RELATED STORIES
 

