Rajanpur continues 10b Trees Tsunami plantation despite coronavirus pandemic

Despite a coronavirus lockdown, the people of Rajanpur have been actively planting trees in the district under the prime minister’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

More than one million trees are being planted on 800 acres in the district. These trees will bear fruit as well as provide shade.

The forests department has been fulfilling their responsibilities despite the deadly pandemic in the country, the department’s spokesperson said.

He added that other departments have been stopped from performing duties. “But we have been allowed to work even when Section 144 has been imposed in the country,” the spokesperson added.

The 10 billion tree plantation project was initiated by the PM last year.