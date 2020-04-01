Raiwind completely locked down as Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus cases rise

The Punjab government has completely locked down Raiwind over fears that the coronavirus may spread from there.

Vegetable and food staple shops have been shut down and the police and Rangers have been deployed to ensure no one leaves their homes. The only stores that remain open are pharmacies.

The Raiwind Tablighi Centre has been declared a quarantine centre for foreigners.

Multiple members of the Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 94 cases being confirmed in Sindh, 32 in Punjab and 16 in Islamabad. Members of the Jamaat are being tested.

Rescue officials are disinfecting the city’s streets and markets with a chlorine-water mixture.